Irish Coast Guard issues warning for cliff walkers this Christmas

The Irish Coast Guard has urged cliff walkers to stay extra cautious over the festive season.

Many people will take to Dublin’s most scenic walking routes to work off their Christmas dinners.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard Howth said on Facebook: “This festive season will no doubt see many people out walking and enjoying the cliff walks around our coast.

“We would encourage the public to STAY SAFE – have the correct outdoor gear and weather information. Also to STAY IN CONTACT – if they do see someone who requires assistance on the cliff paths or beaches to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the COAST GUARD.

“With light fading early and temperatures dropping this time of year the Coast Guard getting to a casualty quickly is critical. Don’t assume someone else has made the call.”

