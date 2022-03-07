Iridium vs Inmarsat Which satellite phone service is better?

There are currently several satellite phone solutions that allow communication on our planet without relying on antennas and land coverage. The fact that many government leaders use these networks makes the services appear more frequently in specialized media, but most people are not aware of the differences between them.

In this short article I will discuss the main satellite networks and compare the two most popular, Iridium and Inmarsat.



satellite networks

These are the main existing ones.

Red Iridium: Iridium is a global satellite communications company that provides access to voice and data services anywhere on Earth. It covers 100% of the planet. The satellites are interconnected to provide reliable, low-latency, weather-resistant connections that enable communication anywhere in the world. They have 66 satellites that rotate in 6 low orbits (about 780 km from the earth). Each of the 6 orbits has 11 satellites that take 100 minutes to go around the world from pole to pole. It is believed to be the one used by the Ukrainian president after he obtained the equipment from the United States to prevent Russian espionage.

Inmarsat Network: Inmarsat was created in 1979 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to develop a satellite communications network to protect lives at sea. They have the world’s most advanced and resilient mobile connectivity infrastructure to ensure their satellite services deliver connectivity in the most remote and challenging locations. They have 14 satellites in geostationary orbit, 35,786 km above the Earth. They grow little by little, offering global coverage first and then increasing capacity as demand increases. They will launch another six satellites until 2025.

Thuraya Network: Provides coverage in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It has two satellites in geostationary orbit, manufactured by the American company Boeing. The parent of the company comes from the United Arab Emirates. It is the first company in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to offer Ka-band services.

Global Star Network: It has 44 satellites, they do not offer coverage to all areas, but they capture signals from more than 80% of the Earth’s surface. They transmit signals from clients via CDMA technology to antennas on the ground, offering the shortest connectivity latency. Globalstar’s new constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites thus joins its ground infrastructure to offer more coverage.

Iridium vs. Inmarsat

With these descriptions it is already possible to see some important differences between Iridium and Inmarsat.

Inmarsat satellite coverage is provided by fewer satellites, but they orbit the earth at very high altitudes. This height achieves what is known as a “geostationary orbit,” meaning that the satellites appear to remain fixed in the same position in the sky all the time. In contrast, Iridium’s coverage is provided by more than 66 satellites, which orbit the earth in multiple orbits at a much lower level. In this lower orbit, the satellites are constantly moving in the sky (each one will take 10 to 15 minutes to go from one horizon to another, and one passes overhead every seven minutes or so).

With either system, if you have a clear line of sight to either satellite, you’ll be able to make and receive calls. However, if the view to the satellite is obscured (by nearby buildings, trees, mountains, etc.), then we won’t get any signal and we won’t be able to use the phone.

Since the Inmarsat satellites are in a fixed position, that means that if we can’t ‘see’ the satellite from where we are, then we won’t be able to use the phone.

With Iridium this is not the case, even if the satellite view is currently hidden, it is only a matter of time before the next one appears and can offer coverage.

In summary: With Iridium, the satellites move towards you, but with Inmarsat you have to move towards the satellites.

The disadvantage is that Iridium has variability in signal strength and occasional drops in calls, as it changes from one satellite to another.

With Inmarsat, if we have a clear line of sight to the satellite, signal strength is assured. and dropped calls are much less likely (something critical in data transmission).

On the other hand, Inmarsat satellites orbit the equator, while Iridium satellites orbit the poles. This is important to keep in mind, because if we move away from the equator, it will be more difficult to find the line of sight that is so important for the Inmarsat satellites.