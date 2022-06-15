Ireland’s most battered bridge takes another victim after truck gets wedged

Ireland’s most battered bridge has taken another victim after a truck got wedged underneath it yesterday.

Shanty Bridge on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart is notorious for its low-hanging overpass, and has claimed the roofs of countless vehicles as its own.

There is a sign displaying the bridge’s 2.6m height, but drivers continue to be caught out.

And yesterday morning, a truck became wedged underneath the overpass, with video footage seen by Dublin Live showing a bemused man looking disbelievingly at the trapped lorry.

A post on the Ireland’s Most Battered Bridge Facebook page said: “You can’t park there sir! Another one bites the dust.”

One amused local commented: “This bridge should be in Guinness book of Records.”

Another said: “That bridge never gonna earn a no claims bonus.”

A third wrote: “Getting ridiculous now.”

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

