Latest newsIreland

Ireland’s first portable swimming pool to open in north Dublin next month

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Ireland’s first portable swimming pool will open in north Dublin next month.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The 12m x 3.4m pool will officially open at the Donabate Portrane Community Centre on May 3.

Read:

Digitize your company and contact your customers thanks to WhatsApp Business

It will be filled with 45,000 litres of water and will be sheltered by a marquee.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Outrage as Ed Sheeran Croke Park gigs coach parking moved further away from venue

The pool will remain in Donabate until mid-July before travelling to other locations around Ireland.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Fingal County Council announced the new initiative on Sunday morning.

They said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Ireland’s first ever portable swimming pool at the Donabate Portrane Community Centre on May 3.

Read:

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck

“Alongside Swim Ireland we are delivering this brilliant 12m x 3.4m addition to coincide with the warm weather arriving. A first of its kind for Ireland, the pool will be filled with 45,000 litres of water and be sheltered by a marquee.

“This is an innovative way to get more people swimming locally and will see a range of options available for people looking to take a dip, including learn to swim lessons, school groups and private hire.

“It will remain on location until mid-July when it will begin its journey around Ireland.”

The council said that details on how to book to use the pool will be announced shortly.

Read more: Dublin shopping centre owner makes generous offer to Ukrainian entrepreneurs

Read more: New accommodation facility for Ukrainian refugees to open in South Dublin

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.Read more: Outrage as Ed Sheeran Croke Park gigs coach parking moved further away from venue

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleRay-Ban Stories, review: this is what it’s like to see through the eyes of Facebook
Next articleOpenBSD already has a version for Apple Silicon
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

OpenBSD already has a version for Apple Silicon

Little by little, because it is a substantial change, new operating systems are arriving that are compatible with...
Reviews

Ray-Ban Stories, review: this is what it’s like to see through the eyes of Facebook

We have been hearing about Google Glass for years, swimming among the rumors of Apple glasses...
Apple

The new Sony WH-1000XM5The promise, the AirPods Max 2 should improve…

When AirPods Max launched, Apple's on-ear headphones seemed like they were late to market. Bearing in mind...
Apps

Spotify launches video podcasts to compete with YouTube and Twitch

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...