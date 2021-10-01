Ireland’s favourite coffee style revealed

In celebration of World Coffee Day, Ireland’s favourite coffee has been revealed as the ‘flat white’.

While many would have expected cappuccino, latte or americano to make the number one spot, flat white is ordered by more Irish customers than any other coffee.

The research, conducted by LoyLap, found that Leinster had the highest proportion of flat white drinkers in the country while the macchiato was the least popular in the country.

The cappuccino came in second place and was closely followed by the latte and americano.

The average person consumes 43 litres of coffee per year making it the most consumed hot beverage on the planet, according to Statista.

The Irish coffee market is worth over €400 million per year with sales of coffee soaring during the height of the pandemic as most people worked from home.

The research was conducted by LoyLap who specialise in digital payments. They dug into the weeds of over 1 million payment transactions that revealed the Flat White is the firm favourite among Irish coffee drinkers.

