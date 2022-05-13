Ireland’s Brooke Scullion doesn’t get through to Eurovision Final

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion has not gotten through to Saturday’s Eurovision final.

The 23-year-old from Derry was the tenth performer during tonight’s show.

Her upbeat track ‘That’s Rich’ impressed Eurovision fans after she put on an energetic performance, but unfortunately she did not get enough votes to make it through to the final.

Here is the full list of countries who made it through after tonight’s semi-final: Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

They will join Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova, Netherlends, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France and Spain in the final on Saturday.

Via | Dublin live

