Ireland snow: Experts predict when exactly wintry showers will hit the country

The first snow of the winter could hit Ireland this Friday, weather experts have predicted.

A bitter cold snapped swept across Ireland on Monday night with temperatures dropping to -2C.

The cold spell will continue for the next few days, with wintery showers expected on Friday morning.

The snow is expected to land at around 8am, according to WXCharts.

Their projections show a large wave of low pressure hitting these shores on Thursday evening, leading to ground frost on Friday before even more showers, some wintry the following morning.

Here’s the latest from Met Eireann about what’s set to come.

“Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells. It will be mainly dry, but some scattered showers are likely on north facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds. Thursday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the northwest later in the night and spread southeastwards. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in the southeast.

“Friday will be a cold, windy and showery day, with some showers turning wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds, with gales possible on some coasts and high ground.

“The weekend will continue cold. Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Sunday will be a bit less cold with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.”