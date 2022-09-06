Ireland sentences Instagram to a record €400 million fine

The social network should pay because of its lax handling of children’s data. It’s not the first lawsuit against the meta corporation.

’s Data Protection Authority has fined a €405 for the social network’s handling of children’s data. “We took our final decision last Friday and it includes a fine of €405m,” said the spokesman for Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC). The full details of the decision will therefore be published next week. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the report, Instagram plans to appeal the fine. A spokesman for the parent company Meta explained this in a statement sent by e-mail.

Instagram updated its settings over a year ago and has since released new features to protect teens and keep their data private, the meta spokesperson said. And further: Instagram does not agree with the calculation of the fine and is carefully examining the decision.

Numerous investigations against Facebook & Co.

Since Instagram belongs to Facebook and the EU headquarters of the social media platform is in Ireland, the supervisory authority there is responsible. This has already launched more than a dozen investigations against meta-companies, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

At the beginning of July, the Irish data protection commissioner informed her EU colleagues that she will prevent Facebook parent Meta from transferring user data to the USA. It may be a few months before a final decision is made. However, given the looming order to stop data transfers, Meta repeatedly threatened to shut down many of its services such as Facebook and Instagram in Europe.

In March, Ireland fined Meta €17 million. A total of twelve violations of data protection law by the Facebook operator were cited as justification.

WhatsApp, in turn, was fined a record €225 million in September last year for failing to comply with EU data protection rules in 2018. WhatsApp filed a lawsuit against the Irish data protection authority’s fine of millions before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).



