Ireland scams warning as fraudsters bombard phone with fake bank text messages

Fraudsters are bombarding phones with fake bank text messages that are fooling customers into thinking they are app notifications.

And one of Ireland’s biggest banks has issued a stern warning after saying that the number of fake websites has exploded over the last few months.

A Bank Of Ireland spokesperson told Dublin Live that they have seen a “major spike” in fraudsters attempting to swindle their customers out of their personal details.

One social media report said that they believed their BOI app on their phone has sent them a notification with a link to click, claiming to be concerning new ways to authorise credit and debit card payments.

But when then link was clicked, it took the customer to an online page not on the BOI website, but one which looked similar.

The customer closed the web page after noticing it was not on the proper website, and then checked her BOI app where there was no notification.

Bank Of Ireland clarified to Dublin Like that it was simply a smishing scam text message – but that the customer was receiving so many that it was grouped together with several others and appeared in on big notification.

The bank said: “This is a standard example of smishing (fake text messages), which has been in existence for many years, with the volume increasing over time.

“It’s not a push notification from your banking app, it’s a text message from a fraudster.

“When a message hits a mobile phone, the phone simply groups similar messages together, hence the fraudulent message appears within a previous stream of messages from banks, utility companies, delivery companies etc.

“The past few months have seen a major spike in activity, and the fraudsters had already been very active through the pandemic.

“We issued a warning recently that the fraudsters were setting up more and more fake websites .

“The number of new ‘phishing’ websites detected by our Fraud Prevention team has increased significantly over the past number of weeks.

“As consumers are being targeted more than ever before with fake texts, calls, and emails, we are encouraging them to adopt the ‘Zero Trust’ principle – never trust, always verify when it comes to online activity and protecting personal and financial information.”

