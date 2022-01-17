Ireland scams: Fraudsters using new clever text message scam to trick people

Dubliners are being warned of a new scam going around where people are sent fraudulent text messages.

The scam involves people receiving a text message claiming to be from Permanent TSB which says that their services are being ‘suspended due to unusual activity’ with a link below the text.

Many people who have received the fraudulent text don’t even have Permanet TSB accounts.

Gardai are urging members of the public not to click on the message.

It comes after An Garda Síochána has noted an increase in fraudulent ‘smishing’ texts being received by members of the public in recent weeks.

A garda spokesman said: “There has been a 61% increase in smishing/vishing offences in the first 10 days of 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021.”

GNECB (Garda National Economic Crime Bureau) have issued the following advice:

• Be wary of such texts (even if the message thread includes previous genuine texts from your bank)

• NEVER EVER click on links – by doing so you are accessing cloned websites

• NEVER EVER give away personal data like PINs, one time codes or passwords

• If you have been a victim of this fraud, it is vital you change your password and PIN code immediately

• If you have been a victim of this fraud, report the matter to your bank asking them to recall any transactions which may have taken place, and report the matter to An Garda Síochána

• Permanent TSB will never send a text containing a link

