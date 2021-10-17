Ireland scam alert as fraudsters use cunning trick to con people

Devious scammers are using a cunning new trick to scam people via text messages.

People have been receiving text messages stating they have a new voice message with a suspicious-looking link next to it.

These messages often come from legitimate-looking phone numbers.

Gardai have issued an urgent warning after this new type of fraud is on the rise.

They have asked the public to never click on the link and delete these scam messages.

A spokesperson for the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page said: “It has been reported that members of the public have been receiving text messages similar to these two messages, from what look like legitimate mobile phone numbers, stating that you have received a new message/voice message but you must click a link in order for you to receive/hear this message.







(Image: Meath Crime Prevention/Facebook)



“If you get one of these, delete it and DO NOT follow the link.”

