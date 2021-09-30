Ireland new bank holiday date hint dropped by Government – and it isn’t far away

A new bank holiday on Monday, November 29 is looking increasingly more likely after the latest government hint.

Fine Gael tweeted on Wednesday asking their followers if they would be in favour of the proposed holiday landing on that date – suggesting it is the frontrunner for the new public holiday.

St Brigid’s Day in February has been raised by some as another potential option to break up the long slog from New Years to St Patrick’s Day.

However, if Fine Gael were hoping for a good response to the tweet about the new holiday being close to thanksgiving, they weren’t in great luck.

The top reply, which has been liked over 1,000 times, states: “No: 1. We’re not American 2. Thanksgiving Day commemorates colonisation 3. This day is meaningless in Ireland 4. You’re doing this for retailers, not for regular people.”

Earlier this week, Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon said the November date could lead to the creation of more links with the US as well as reward frontline workers.

Irish singer Imelda May weighed in on the discussion, calling into RTE’s Liveline show on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dubliner called for a new national public holiday to be held every year on Brigid’s Day, which falls on February 1.

“I think we should have a matron saint of Ireland, as well as a patron saint and wouldn’t that put out a fantastic message to the world,” she told Joe Duffy.

She believes it would “cover all corners” as people who are religious could celebrate St Brigid, while others could celebrate the pagan goddess.

“I just think it would be a lovely thing for the men and women of Ireland to celebrate one of our pagan goddesses, she was such a deity and was loved and adored for thousands of years and still is to this day.”

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather also called into the show to provide his analysis of what kind of weather we could expect if the bank holiday took place in February.

“It’s generally quite cool, it can be getting cold. A lot of rain, a good bit of wind and occasionally snow,” he said.

For all the latest breaking news straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter.