Ireland Lotto results: Lucky punter scoops whopping €1m in Daily Million win

An Irish punter has started their weekend off with celebrations after winning a whopping €1 million.

The lucky player was the winner of Friday night’s massive Daily Million lotto prize.

The winning numbers are 2, 5, 8, 11, 15, 31, and bonus number 23.

Sadly there was no winner of the €130 million EuroMillions Mega draw.

Saturday will see the second-highest jackpot ever up for grabs at an estimated €18 million.

