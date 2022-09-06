Ireland fines Instagram for failing to protect minors

- Advertisement -

’s problems with minors are already more than known, and that he will still give Meta annoyance, even if he takes more and better measures to protect them on the platform. So much so that, in my opinion, and at the current point, the most sensible thing would be to turn the service into something exclusive for adults (something that, on the other hand, should also be extrapolated to the rest of social networks), but much I fear this will never happen.

As you surely remember, last year we learned that Instagram was working on a specific version for childrens, something that began to generate rejection from the first day, and that became something even more murky and worrying when it was made public that those responsible were aware of the disastrous effects of Instagram on the mental health of the youngest. Two pieces of news that, seen together, tell us that the moral character of those responsible for Instagram is measured in negative numbers.

Fortunately, due to the huge scandal and open investigations as a result of these revelations, Meta announced that it was putting its plans on Instagram for minors on hold. The decent thing, the minimally ethical thing, would have been to cancel it definitively, but asking for pears from the elm tree is usually a bad idea. However, and although all this “noise” occurred between 2021 and 2022, but in reality the “relationship” between Instagram and minors was already under the magnifying glass (under several magnifying glasses, actually), and today we have news of one of those research.

I am referring, specifically, to the investigation opened in 2020 by the Irish regulator, and which was raised to the European Committee for Data Protection, the body responsible for guaranteeing the consistent application of the General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union. We already told you a few weeks ago that the European institution was about to pronounce itself and, as we can read on Yahoo! Finance, the wait is over with a fine to Instagram of 405 million euros for not protecting the privacy of children.

As we told you at the time, the problem is that minors were able to change their account settings from private to professionalwhich by default modified their privacy settings, making their data publicly accessible, something totally prohibited, if we talk about minors, by the European data protection regulation.

We can read, in said publication, that Meta will present allegations to this sanction, after arguing that the service protects the privacy of minors, establishing all the accounts of minors as private. Nevertheless, the facts investigated by the Irish regulator have been more than provenso I have serious doubts that the appeal can serve any purpose, beyond trying to clean up his image a bit, quite deteriorated today.