5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsiQOO Z7x 5G global is certified and could launch in April

iQOO Z7x 5G global is certified and could launch in April

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
iQOO Z7x 5G global is certified and could launch in April
1679997607 iqoo z7x 5g global is certified and could launch in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This month, iQOO launched iQOO Z7i, iQOO Z7x 5G and iQOO Z7 5G handsets in the Chinese market. The third also reached the Indian market, but with completely different specifications from the original.

Now, the Chinese manufacturer prepares to launch the iQOO Z7x in the global market with code I2216. After certification with the regulatory body SIRIM, it was listed in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database.

The global iQOO Z7X 5G has been certified in the Bluetooth SIG with number I2216, confirming support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The listing also confirms the software version PD2272F_EX_A_13.0.5.0.W20.

- Advertisement -

The numbering “2272” is the same that appears on the Chinese variant of the iQOO Z7X. Based on the software version, it is indicated that the global variant will keep the Chinese model specifications.

Do you browse slower by cable than by WiFi? It is not normal and this is how it is solved

Playback: MySmartPrice.

In the specifications, it features the Snapdragon 695 platform, Adreno 619 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM memory and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The screen is a 6.64-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution, support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz, peak brightness of 480 nits and features a centralized hole-punch camera.

For power, iQOO Z7X packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support. As for cameras, it features a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel front sensor.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

More surprises with the iPhone 15: Apple wants to standardize the use of eSIM

As the launch event approaches iPhone 15, We are learning more details about...
Tech News

Apple Music Classical is a reality on the iPhone, and it comes with Hi-Res content

The Apple Music Classical app has finally been released globally. This is...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.