iQOO Z7x 5G global is certified and could launch in April

This month, iQOO launched iQOO Z7i, iQOO Z7x 5G and iQOO Z7 5G handsets in the Chinese market. The third also reached the Indian market, but with completely different specifications from the original. Now, the Chinese manufacturer prepares to launch the iQOO Z7x in the global market with code I2216. After certification with the regulatory body SIRIM, it was listed in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database.

The global iQOO Z7X 5G has been certified in the Bluetooth SIG with number I2216, confirming support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The listing also confirms the software version PD2272F_EX_A_13.0.5.0.W20. The numbering "2272" is the same that appears on the Chinese variant of the iQOO Z7X. Based on the software version, it is indicated that the global variant will keep the Chinese model specifications.