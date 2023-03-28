iQOO Z7x 5G global is certified and could launch in April

This month, iQOO launched iQOO Z7i, iQOO Z7x 5G and iQOO Z7 5G handsets in the Chinese market. The third also reached the Indian market, but with completely different specifications from the original.
Now, the Chinese manufacturer prepares to launch the iQOO Z7x in the global market with code I2216. After certification with the regulatory body SIRIM, it was listed in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database.
The global iQOO Z7X 5G has been certified in the Bluetooth SIG with number I2216, confirming support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The listing also confirms the software version PD2272F_EX_A_13.0.5.0.W20.
The numbering “2272” is the same that appears on the Chinese variant of the iQOO Z7X. Based on the software version, it is indicated that the global variant will keep the Chinese model specifications.
In the specifications, it features the Snapdragon 695 platform, Adreno 619 GPU, LPDDR4X RAM memory and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The screen is a 6.64-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution, support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz, peak brightness of 480 nits and features a centralized hole-punch camera.
For power, iQOO Z7X packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support. As for cameras, it features a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel front sensor.