iQOO Z7i is listed on Google Play Console with Dimensity 700

iQOO intends to launch the Z7 line soon. Apparently, it would consist of the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x, but a listing on the Google Play Console may have revealed a new member of the family. The iQOO Z7i must be the entry model of the series and has numbering PD2230. In the listing, some specifications and the front design of the device were revealed.

According to the listing on the Google Play Console, the iQOO Z7i will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, manufactured in 7-nanometer lithography. It has two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz. - Advertisement - On the display, the IQOO Z7i has a V-shaped notch display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels) and 320 dpi. Also mentioned is 8 GB of RAM memory and the Android 13 operating system.

The other devices in the line will be the IQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x. According to a leak, the first will have an AMOLED screen, an evolution compared to its predecessor that featured an IPS LCD display. It will have 6.4 inches, support for HDR10+ certification, 90 Hz refresh rate and 1200 Hz touch sampling, as well as a waterdrop notch. The will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 920.