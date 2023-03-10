5G News
iQOO Z7i is listed on Google Play Console with Dimensity 700

iQOO Z7i is listed on Google Play Console with Dimensity 700

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
iQOO Z7i is listed on Google Play Console with Dimensity 700
1678442200 iqoo z7i is listed on google play console with dimensity.jpeg
iQOO intends to launch the Z7 line soon. Apparently, it would consist of the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x, but a listing on the Google Play Console may have revealed a new member of the family.

The iQOO Z7i must be the entry model of the series and has numbering PD2230. In the listing, some specifications and the front design of the device were revealed.

According to the listing on the Google Play Console, the iQOO Z7i will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, manufactured in 7-nanometer lithography. It has two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz.

On the display, the IQOO Z7i has a V-shaped notch display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels) and 320 dpi. Also mentioned is 8 GB of RAM memory and the Android 13 operating system.

Crucial SSD and Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite at an all-time low on Amazon

Playback: MyFixGuide.

The other devices in the line will be the IQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x. According to a leak, the first will have an AMOLED screen, an evolution compared to its predecessor that featured an IPS LCD display. It will have 6.4 inches, support for HDR10+ certification, 90 Hz refresh rate and 1200 Hz touch sampling, as well as a waterdrop notch. The will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 920.

The second will come with the Snapdragon 695 platform, the same as the Indian variant of the iQOO Z6 5G. It is worth remembering that the company used MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 in the iQOO Z6x. The Chinese variant of the iQOO Z6, on the other hand, featured the Snapdragon 778G platform, while its successor should come with the Snapdragon 782.

