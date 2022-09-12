HomeTech NewsiQOO Z6 Lite 5G is announced with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 50...

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is announced with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 50 MP camera and low price

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is announced with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 50 MP camera and low price
After several rumors and leaks, iQOO made its new cost-effective device official in India: the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G.

It is the first phone to debut Qualcomm’s new platform, the snapdragon 4 Gen 1, aimed at entry-level devices. Among the highlights, it has a 120 Hz screen, dual rear camera module and a robust battery.

The main highlight of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is its processor, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. It is Qualcomm’s new option with 5G connectivity for devices with a focus on low price. It is built in 6 nanometers and has eight Kryo cores clocked at 2 GHz.

On AnTuTu, the device obtained 388 thousand points, making it one of the best in its segment. It also has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 5000mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging.

Playback: iQOO

The IQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling. In terms of cameras, the phone has a dual module on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8-megapixel front sensor.

Among other highlights, the device comes standard with the Android 12 operating system, virtual RAM 2.0, Ultra Game Mode and fingerprint reader.

Technical specifications
  • 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
    • Display with teardrop notch and 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform
  • 4GB or 6GB RAM
  • 64GB or 128GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • 2 MP macro sensor
  • 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and dual-band connectivity
  • android 12
price and availability

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G was only launched in India in Stellar Green and Mystic Night color options. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 64GB – ₹13,999 (~R$895)
  • 6GB + 128GB – ₹15,499 (~R$990)

