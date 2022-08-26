iQOO Z6 and Z6X are launched in China with mid-range datasheet and low price

Without much fanfare or launch event, vivo made official this Thursday morning (25), the arrival of its new intermediate smartphones iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6X, devices that emerged in previous rumors anticipating the possibility of an announcement in August, information confirmed with the presentation of the new cell phones. Although they don’t bring many highlights, both arrive with modern design, premium construction and balanced specifications, a set that should meet users looking for mid-range phones with good value for money and versatility in different aspects, including performance, photographic quality and autonomy.

iQOO Z6

Starting with the iQOO Z6, this model comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution (2388×1080), 120 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratioas well as support for HDR mode — technology that improves image quality in compatible apps — top hole for the 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. - Advertisement - On the back, the smartphone displays a huge rectangular block positioned vertically with two inner circles that hold the device’s three camera sensors, the primary being 64 MP with OIS followed by a 2 MP depth lens and 2 MP macro; there is also an LED flash.

Going to the internal data sheet, the iQOO Z6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset — up to 2.5 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — along with Adreno 642L GPU and 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5)providing up to 256 GB of internal storage in the UFS 3.1 standard. Ahead, the energy demand of all the hardware is met by a battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and support for 80W fast charging. Other highlights include support for the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G), NFC for proximity payments and a fingerprint reader on the side.

6.64-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Hole for the camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5)

256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)

8 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Dual SIM and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 12 OriginOS Ocean

Dimensions: 164.17 x 75.8 x 8.59 mm

Weight: 194.5g

iQOO Z6X

The iQOO Z6X version shares some features of the previous ones, but also brings its own highlights coming as an even more affordable option. This model has a6.58-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels) and standard refresh rate of 60 Hzplus a drop notch for the 8 MP selfie camera. - Advertisement - At the rear the look is similar, but the circles for the cameras are smaller and there are only two sensors instead of three, with a 50 MP main and 2 MP macro.

In addition to the lower quality display, the chipset was also changed using the MediaTek Dimensity 810 — up to 2.4GHz octa-core with 6nm lithography — partnered with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB or 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X); the internal storage has up to 256 GB of space in the UFS 2.2 standard. Despite the downgrade in some components, the Asian manufacturer chose to insert a considerably larger battery, but with lower charging power. The total capacity is 6,000 mAh compatible with 44W fast charging — there are no details on the estimated charging time. - Advertisement - The iQOO Z6X also features a fingerprint scanner on the side, Face Wake facial recognition, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a 3.5mm P2 headphone jack. The operating system that runs on this device is Android 11.

Datasheet

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Drop notch, 60 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

GPU Mali-G57 MC2

6GB or 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X)

256 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2)

8 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual SIM and fingerprint reader

6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Android 11 OriginOS Ocean

Dimensions: 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.27 mm

Weight: 204g

and availability

Both were launched in China and there is no global announcement forecast. See prices: Google will say goodbye to cookies in 2023 iQOO Z6 8GB + 128GB: 1,699 yuan (~ R$1,270);

8GB + 256GB: 1,899 yuan (~ R$ 1,420);

12GB + 256GB: 2099 yuan (~ R$ 1,565); iQOO Z6X 6GB+128GB: 1,199 yuan (~ R$ 895);

8GB+128GB: 1,399 yuan (~ R$ 1,045);

8GB + 256GB: 1,599 yuan (~ R$ 1,195).

