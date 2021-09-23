IQOO Z5 5G, a powerful mid-range with a heart attack fast charge

After meeting the IQOO 7 last January, the latest launch of the Asian firm is the IQOO Z5 5G, a powerful mid-range device with a great battery and a processor with a lot to say. The device has been presented in China and, for the moment, will not land on European territory,

We are going to tell you the characteristics and technical specifications of this IQOO Z5 5G, a tough opponent in the mid-range with a design in the purest style of the company and with level hardware, despite not being a device that wants to compete in the first line.

IQOO Z5 5G datasheet

IQOO Z5 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.7 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm

193 g SCREEN 6.67 inch

120Hz

Full HD + resolution

LCD

60Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 RAM 8 or 12 GB ROM MEMORY 128 or 256 GB REAR CAMERA 64 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 16 MP BATTERY 5,000mAh

44W SOFTWARE Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA

Dual WiFi

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C PRICE 250 euros to change

A mid-range with a lot to say

The IQOO Z5 5G, as its name suggests, is a terminal with 5G connectivity, both SA and NSA. It does so thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778, one of the best processors currently in the mid-range. This processor is accompanied by configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, although the base configuration starts from 8 GB + 128 GB, as is usual in this segment.

The screen has a high refresh rate and is compatible with HDR10, but we did not find AMOLED technology in this case

The screen is one of the points that stands out the least in this new IQOO. It has LCD technology, although it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution is Full HD + and there is a small hole in its upper part to house the front camera. To power this set, we find a 5,000mAh battery with a very capable 44W fast charge.

At the photographic level we find a fairly proven configuration. We are talking here about a 64-megapixel main sensor accompanied by two other secondary sensors: a two-megapixel macro and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels, located in the small front hole.

Also note that this terminal has a liquid cooling system, something that will help a lot to have a good sustained performance, without losses in power due to excess temperatures. At the level of connectivity with the latest of the latest, with Bluetooth 5.2, dual Wifi and full 5G connectivity, among others.

Versions and price of the IQOO Z5 5G

This new IQOO device is on sale in China at a price that starts at 250 euros at the exchange rate. The brand does not land in Europe nor does it have plans to do so, for the moment, although we will keep you informed about the possible international movements of IQOO.

Via | Gizmochina