iQOO Neo 8 Pro receives new version with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage

At the end of May, the iQOO Neo 8 line was made official in the Chinese market. With powerful specs and two different memory configurations, it comprises two phones: iQOO Neo 8 and iQOO Neo 8 Pro. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has introduced a third memory variant of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB in China. It is the brand’s first device to bring internal storage of this magnitude.

The new variant of iQOO Neo 8 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage is now available for purchase in China and can be obtained by ¥3,699 (~R$2,550). In the color options, the device is available in green, black and red. Consumers who buy the new iQOO Neo 8 Pro model also receive the TWS Pro headset as a gift.

In specs, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro features top-of-the-line hardware with impressive performance. Under the hood, it comes equipped with the recently announced Dimensity 9200 Plus, MediaTek’s most powerful processor to date. In addition, it also features the Immortalis-G715 GPU. The photographic set consists of the Sony IMX866V 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution

Hole-hole display with 144Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus Platform

GPU Immortalis-G715

Vivo V1 Plus chip

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: 8 MP ultra-wide lens Main lens with 50 MP Sony IMX866V sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 7 and USB-C and fingerprint reader under the screen

5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3.0 interface