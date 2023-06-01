iQOO Neo 7 Pro has leaked specifications after appearing with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

- Advertisement -

Update (06/01/2023) – MR

iQOO has confirmed the launch of Neo 7 Pro in the Indian market. So far, an official date has not been revealed, but rumors claim that the device will be made official at the end of June. It was recently listed on Geekbench and had leaked specs. Before the Chinese manufacturer confirms its specifications, the informant Abhishek Yadav brought the device’s specifications and the forecast to be launched, in addition to confirming that it will be a renamed version of another smartphone from the Neo line available in China.

According to the leak, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be announced in the third week of June, at an event that will take place around the 20th. Based on the specifications, the phone appears to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 8 5G, exclusive to the Chinese market and announced last month. It is worth remembering that the iQOO Neo 8 5G was announced with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, while the iQOO Neo 8 Pro 5G hit the market with MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. 15 best open source Android apps

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro should cost below the ₹40,000 (~R$2,440) and compete with devices like OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and vivo V27 Pro 5G in the Indian market. However, if the specifications are correct, the Neo 7 Pro will be a performance-focused cell phone instead of bringing a complete set with a versatile camera module.

Update (5/29/23) – JB

iQOO Neo 7 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and more

Expected to launch at the end of June, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has now passed the benchmark test this past weekend. According to the Geekbench preliminary sheet, the smartphone has the number I2217 and should come out of the box with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The tested device still has 8 GB of RAM and already runs Android 13. As a result, iQOO Neo 7 Pro scored 1572 points in the single-core test and 4000 points in the multi-core test. For now, the Chinese manufacturer does not comment on the existence of the top of the line, but rumors still indicate that it should be launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a rate of 120 Hz. In addition, iQOO Neo 7 will also feature variants that have up to 12 GB of RAM, 50 MP main camera (OIS) and 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging.

Original text (05/26/23)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be announced at the end of June with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, says rumor

The iQOO Neo 7 was launched in India in February as a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G, exclusive to the Chinese market. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of another cell phone in the country, but without revealing its official name. The image shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya revealed that it will be a Neo series handset. While official information is not disclosed, PriceBaba obtained all the details of the cell phone, which must have the commercial name of iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

According to an article by PriceBaba, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be announced at the end of June in India. In addition to its official title and forecast for release, other details about the device were not disclosed.