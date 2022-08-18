iQOO Neo 7 has new leaked specs with Dimensity 9000 Plus and E5 AMOLED display

Update (08/18/2022) – MR

iQOO, one of Vivo’s brands, is getting ready to launch a new Neo line device in China. It will be the successor to the iQOO Neo 6, introduced in April 2022. The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks and a new leak has brought more details about its specs.

The famous leaker Digital Chat Station, known for bringing exclusive information, made a post on Weibo confirming that the iQOO Neo 7 will come with MediaTek’s 9000 Plus.

It is the company's top-of-the-line processor currently built on a 4nm lithography process with a 3.2GHz Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510 along with a Mali-G710 GPU. The iQOO Neo 7 should have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone should also have an E5 screen with FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In cameras, the iQOO Neo 7 will be able to count on the rear with a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), another 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto

Among other highlights, it should have a 4,700 mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging, an improvement over the 80W of the iQOO Neo 6. In addition, it should have a fingerprint reader with improvements, NFC payments and a motor linear.

Update (08/15/2022) – MR

In April 2022, iQOO introduced the iQOO 6 in China and rumors indicate that the company is working on its successor, which will be released soon. - Advertisement - A new leak from insider Panda is Balda brings more details about the iQOO Neo 7’s specs.

The iQOO Neo 6 was launched with an E4 AMOLED screen and its successor should come with the new generation of the , the E5 AMOLED. Rumors suggest that the iQOO Neo 6 will be a rebranded version of the iQOO 10 5G, which features the same technology. The iQOO 10 5G has a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED screen and display that supports FHD+ resolution, as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness, which should be the same settings as the iQOO Neo 7’s display.

Recently, a leak revealed that the phone should come equipped with a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and a 4,700mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging. In cameras, the iQOO Neo 7 should come with a triple module with a Sony IMX766V main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), another 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto. On OS, it should come with Android 12 under iQOO UI interface.

Update (08/11/2022) – MR

At the end of May, the iQOO Neo 6 was launched in India. The Indian variant has a Snapdragon 870 platform and a 120 Hz AMOLED screen. However, the company is already close to bringing the next version. According to insider Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Neo 7 will feature MediaTek’s latest platform and will have interesting specs.

The iQOO Neo 7 comes as the new premium cell phone of the vivo sub-brand and should be presented in the coming weeks in China. It should inherit some specs from iQOO 10, announced in July.

Under the hood, it should come equipped with the Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, announced in June. The 4nm processor is clocked at 3.2GHz and offers 5% higher CPU and 10% GPU performance over its predecessor. For power, you can count on a 4,700mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 7 should have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 29:9 aspect ratio, as well as an under-screen biometric reader and a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera. At the rear, there is a triple 50-megapixel module, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto. There is no official release date, but the forecast is that it will be official between August and September.

Original text – 08/01/2022

The iQOO Neo 6 is an Android phone that offers powerful performance, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, as well as an attractive price of US$ 400 (~R$ 2,120) in China. A leak reveals that its successor will come equipped with MediaTek's new platform, the Dimensity 9000 Plus and high refresh rate display.

In July, IQOO released the 10 lineup with several strong specs, placing it as one of the top Android flagships. However, some users were disappointed that there was no variant with the Dimensity 9000 Plus, which had appeared in some rumors. For the happiness of some, this version exists and will soon arrive under another name.

Insider Digital Chat Station revealed that there is an iQOO mobile that will be released soon with MediaTek’s powerful chipset, but that will not be part of the 10 line, but of the iQOO Neo. In the specifications, it should have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a robust battery with support for high-speed fast charging, sharing several configurations of the iQOO 10 line with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.