iQOO Neo 7 5G receives BIS certification, but it may be an old acquaintance

iQOO is preparing the last details to announce a new smartphone in the Indian market. The information was revealed this Tuesday after the device numbered I2214 underwent certification at BIS – a body similar to Anatel.
According to the preliminary form, this device must have 5G connection and its trade name is iQOO Neo 7 5G🇧🇷 Therefore, everything indicates that it is just the Neo 7 SE model renamed for the Indian market.
Officially launched last week, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is the first smartphone in the world to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, but it is only sold in China.
If the Indian model is confirmed as just a new name for the Chinese device, the iQOO Neo 7 5G should be announced with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate.
In addition, the camera set consists of a 64 MP main lens and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. The front one is 16 MP.
Finally, the battery should be 5,000 mAh and support 120W fast charging. As of now, iQOO has yet to confirm the release date of the iQOO Neo 7 5G.
- 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 Platform
- 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
- 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C and on-screen fingerprint reader
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
- Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface
