iQOO Neo 7 5G receives BIS certification, but it may be an old acquaintance

iQOO is preparing the last details to announce a new smartphone in the Indian market. The information was revealed this Tuesday after the device numbered I2214 underwent certification at BIS – a body similar to Anatel.

According to the preliminary form, this device must have 5G connection and its trade name is iQOO Neo 7 5G🇧🇷 Therefore, everything indicates that it is just the Neo 7 SE model renamed for the Indian market.