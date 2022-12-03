iQOO 11 launches next week with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 144Hz display

The iQOO 11 line will be announced at an event in China and Indonesia in 8 December. The information was confirmed by the company itself after postponing the launch, which was scheduled for the last day 2. In a post on Instagram, the Chinese manufacturer brought an image with a brief glimpse of the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro flagships, as well as a teaser on YouTube. Both models will be one of the first to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapragon 8 Gen 2 platform. In addition, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is also expected to be presented at the event.

The iQOO 11 Pro will feature 200W charging and a 4,700mAh battery unit, while the standard model will feature a 5,000mAh unit with 120W. - Advertisement - The duo will have a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, support for 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The difference will be that the Pro model will have a curved screen at the edges, while the standard variant will have a completely flat display. The cell phones will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. On the operating system, they will come from the factory with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS interface.

