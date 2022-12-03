iQOO 11 launches next week with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 144Hz display

The iQOO 11 line will be announced at an event in China and Indonesia in 8 December. The information was confirmed by the company itself after postponing the launch, which was scheduled for the last day 2.
In a post on Instagram, the Chinese manufacturer brought an image with a brief glimpse of the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro flagships, as well as a teaser on YouTube. Both models will be one of the first to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapragon 8 Gen 2 platform. In addition, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is also expected to be presented at the event.
The iQOO 11 Pro will feature 200W charging and a 4,700mAh battery unit, while the standard model will feature a 5,000mAh unit with 120W.
The duo will have a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, support for 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The difference will be that the Pro model will have a curved screen at the edges, while the standard variant will have a completely flat display.
The cell phones will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. On the operating system, they will come from the factory with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS interface.
As for cameras, the iQOO 11 will have a triple module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front sensor is expected.
The iQOO 11 Pro will have more powerful cameras and the module will be quadruple, bringing two 50-megapixel sensors, one 48-megapixel and the other 64-megapixel. In selfies and video calls, it will have a 32-megapixel front sensor.
Both models will come equipped with vivo’s V2 chip that promises better image processing in selfies and video recording in low light. Previously, leaks brought other details about the flagships.
In colors, the iQOO 11 will have the Legend Edition, white with the BMW stripes and the Alpha, completely black. The Pro model will have Alpha, Legend and Mint Green, with the first two having a glass rear and the last, a leather finish.