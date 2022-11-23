iQOO 11 has design and release date reinforced in new teaser

Update (11/23/22) – JB

iQOO released a new teaser of the iQOO 11 line on social networks and everything indicates that the brand should now start working on the devices' information before the performance on the 2nd of December🇧🇷 The material also confirms that the launch of the devices should happen first in China, since the brand's event is scheduled for 2:30 pm (3:30 am in Brasilia). The conference in Malaysia is due to take place three and a half hours later. As for the final design of the smartphone, we have a large camera module on the back, and the white version of the iQOO 11 still has a vertical colored stripe. As for the iQOO 11 specs, the smartphone may have a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with QuadHD Plus resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition, everything indicates that the processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the main camera should have 50 MP. Finally, we should expect a battery around 5,000 mAh and native Android 13.

Update (11/22/2022) – by LR

iQOO 11 leaks with SD 8 Gen 2 and more; brand confirms launch in December

After having several rumors and leaks released in recent weeks, the iQOO 11 5G had more official details revealed this Tuesday, 22, confirming that the flagship smartphone of the Chinese brand will be launched on December 2, Friday, in an event held in Malaysia, the Asian country that should be the first to receive the phone. This information was presented in a teaser published by iQOO inviting users to the launch of its next advanced device. Despite not having confirmed the specifications of the device, speculation suggests that the model will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with the Adreno 740 GPU. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED quality display with QuadHD Plus resolution (3200 × 1440 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate on its front, a configuration that should especially please the gamer audience and anyone who looking for a flagship with state-of-the-art hardware.

Two other teasers released by the manufacturer reinforce the powerful performance and long battery life — apparently, the iQOO 11 5G will have a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity compatible with 120W fast charging, in addition to support for wireless charger and connector on the USB-C format. For now, we still don't know the variants, availability and prices that will be announced by the company, however, these and more details are expected to be announced next month.

Original (11/18/2022) iQOO 11 has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 144 Hz screen

The iQOO 11 lineup is expected to launch soon and is expected to include at least two models: the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. After exclusively revealing the existence of the iQOO 11 Legend, tipster Ishan Agarwal, in partnership with 91mobiles, revealed the full specs and color options of the standard variant. Among them, we have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8K video recording.

The iQOO 11 is expected to come in two different editions that will only be color options: Isle of Man Edition and Track Edition. The previous generation was also relaunched with these colors, but it seems that the manufacturer will already bring its new flagships with them. The iQOO 11 should feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen, QuadHD+ resolution (3200×1440 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, it will come equipped with Qualcomm’s new platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage, in addition to an intelligent chip for image processing.