iPod touch sells out at Apple stores after being discontinued

Yesterday’s note was given by the iPod touch and its discontinuation from the Apple catalog. Just a few hours later, the device is already sold out in some configurations of the Apple Store Online in the United States.

iPod touch available while supplies last

As was the Apple announcement in which it could be read that the iPod touch would no longer be manufactured and therefore the units available in stores would be the last. A concrete example is the one given by MacRumors indicating that the 256 GB iPod touch is no longer available, in addition to the 128 GB (PRODUCT)RED model. There is no doubt that the nostalgia and the good taste in the mouth that this device left at its premiere invade last minute buyers.

It was said that up to 1,000 songs could fit in your pocket when the original iPod was released., today they can be more than 90 million on the wrist thanks to the Apple Watch. The internal competition itself was killing the favorite player launched for the first time in October 2001 under the name iPod.

The sad path of discontinuation

It’s the same path that the iMac Pro and the original HomePod have undergone. The case of the iPod is separate. It is a device that made history in Apple and that was the spearhead at the time it was presented. Variety of designs and sizes, there was an iPod for every type of user. “The spirit of the iPod lives on”said Greg Joswiak. He highlighted the music experience across all products, something that hasn’t been exclusive to the iPod for many years.

We will see in what time the available units around the world run out. The seventh generation was released in May 2019. A device with a 4-inch screen, A10 chip and the classic start button of a lifetime (almost). On a personal note, it was sad to know that Apple will not launch a special edition or a last edition to say goodbye to a product that was iconic in all its lines.

When all the iPods are sold out of stores it will mark the end of a successful era at Apple.