iPod father: Apple should “do the right thing” with USB-C after EU decision

Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, is hoping for USB-C iPhones to appear soon after the EU decision. Apple put itself in this situation.

- Advertisement -

Apple still annoys its users with the fact that popular devices use the proprietary Lightning connector. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the iPhone, the AirPods or other accessories: the much more common USB-C connection is being rejected despite the numerous technical advantages it has meanwhile offered. Now a well-known ex-Apple manager has spoken out on the subject: iPod father Tony Fadell asked Apple to finally do “the right thing”.

EU Parliament takes action

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of October, the EU Parliament decided that there should finally be standard charging cables for most devices – after adapter regulations had previously existed. Apple is the most prominent outlier here. Although most iPads have long been running with USB-C, the iPhone, the most popular device in Apple’s portfolio, retains the ten-year-old Lightning connector, which even runs significantly slower than USB-C. Fadell now wrote on Twitter, Apple is practically to blame for the fact that the EU Parliament is now intervening.

One critic had feared that Europe would now be “stuck” with either USB-C or wireless for the next 30 to 50 years. Fadell’s response: “It’s all just because Apple didn’t do the right thing. Period. This is about a monopoly-like position, not technology.” He hopes that the compulsion now being exercised on Apple will later lead to the regulation being removed again “so that innovations can continue”.

Regulation and standardization necessary

Fadell also said he believes some form of regulation and standardization is needed for the benefit of customers. Firms do not always do what is in the best interests of societies. He himself was the one who created the proprietary legacy iPod dock connector have. In addition, Apple makes “a lot of money” with its proprietary “Made for iPhone” certification program (MfI). This in turn is based on Lightning as the standard connection.

- Advertisement -

According to the EU Parliament, the standard charging cable should reduce electronic waste. According to estimates, around 11,000 tons of waste are added every year through charging cables, and around 1000 tons can be saved with standard USB-C connections. The market should also be less divided overall. Parliament and the Commission also hope that other devices will also switch to USB-C.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external price comparison (voonze price comparison) will be loaded here.

Always load price comparisons

Load price comparison now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (voonze price comparison). Read more about our privacy policy. How to hide messages with augmented reality



(bsc)

