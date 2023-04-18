iPhones with OLED screens are the best-selling premium smartphones by far

In the field of premium smartphones, Apple has a solid lead over the competition. Even on the world leader in smartphone sales, Samsung. This is the conclusion drawn by the Display Supply Chain Institute after analyzing global deliveries of OLED panels.

The Displays Supply Chain company publishes a report analyzing monthly deliveries of OLED screens, whether foldable or not. This display technology only equips the most high-end smartphones on the market, such as the iPhone 14 and other Galaxy S23 from Samsung. The company has established a ranking of the devices that sell the most, and their conclusions could not be clearer.

Over the period studied, from January to March 2023, four Apple-branded devices monopolized the first four places in the ranking. We thus see that at the beginning of the year, the “simple” iPhone 14 was at the foot of the podium. Its market shares have only increased in the following weeks, so much so that it occupies the top of the hierarchy in March. Sales of the iPhone 14 are recovering, thanks to the price reduction granted by Apple.

Apple and Samsung take 46% of OLED panel shipments

At present, the four best-selling smartphones with OLED screen in the world, according to DSC experts are iPhone 14 with 11% market share, iPhone 14 Pro (at 9%), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 share the third step of the podium. Samsung takes fifth place thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, at 4% of OLED screen orders. Note that screen orders for the Korean giant’s ultrapremium smartphone remained constant throughout the first quarter.

Not content to shed light on all these figures, Display Supply Chain also launches into some forecasts: “In May, we expect the iPhone 14 to be well established at the top of the ranking, with 18% of orders for slabs”. The institute also finds that OLED panel shipments increased by 18% year-on-year. Analysts explain this by the fact that smartphone manufacturers are launching more and more new devices in the premium segmentin the category of foldables, for example.

Source : Phone Arena