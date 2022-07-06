iPhones will be able to store your identity card in digital format from September 2022

The France Identity application has just announced good news on social networks, since we now know that it plans to open a beta as soon as iOS 16 is released, that is to say in September next.

A decree published on Tuesday April 26 had authorized the creation ofa unique system called Digital Identity Guarantee Service or SGIN, and a “France identity” application on which you can find your identity card in digital format. Available since May 1, 2022 in beta version on the Google Play Store on Android, the application had not yet been made available on iOS, but this should change soon.

On the occasion of the announcement of the redesign of the application and the opening of 1000 additional places for the beta on AndroidFrance Identity announced on social networks that the beta version of the application will finally be launched on iOS in September 2022, at the same time as the new version of the Apple operating system iOS 16.

You will soon be able to add your ID card to your iPhone

Although iPhones recently supported digital format ID card on the Maps app, this was only for US documents. Thanks to the France Identity application, the government will finally catch up. iOS 16 will allow the reading of the identity card thanks to the NFC chip of the iPhone.

As a reminder, only citizens who benefit from the new identity card in bank card format which was launched last year will be able to add it to the application. To participate in the beta, you will also need be of legal age and reside in France.

For the moment, it is not known whether or not the beta of the France Identity application will be available for all users on iOS, or if there will be a limited number of places like on Android. It is also not known whether it will be possible for users toadd their ID in digital format directly to the Apple Maps app, or if it will only be available on France Identity. Either way, the France Identity app is expected to remain in beta for a few months on iOS before the government rolls out a stable version.