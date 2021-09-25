IPhones will be able to detect mental problems

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

IPhones can quickly become devices capable of alerting to the presence of mental health problems. With this Apple would open a new phase in its work of the monitoring the health status of its users, betting now on mental health.

IPhone sensors could be used to detect various mental health problems early

With a mobile device almost permanently glued to its user, a mobile device loaded with more and more sensors and endowed with more and more versatility and precision, at some point the use of the detected parameters had to come to detect circumstances such as anxiety, depression, or cognitive decline.

All this would be achieved through the detailed study of the data provided by the mobile phone thanks to its multiple sensors, which would take into account sleep patterns and specific behaviors and activities associated with the presence of some of these mental health conditions, such as changes. in facial expression or in respiratory and cardiac rhythm.

The analysis would be carried out on the iPhone itself and neither data nor results would be shared in no case with Apple servers, resulting in Apple’s concern for privacy, especially in a section as sensitive as that which has to do with personal health information, a matter about which many users are sensitized due to the high proportion of health monitoring apps that share collected data.

Apple is working with a group of 3,000 volunteers whose activity is being monitored over a period of three years in a joint effort with the University of California, using both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, in addition to a series of questionnaires that Participants must fill in periodically to know the evolution of their mental health, in addition to carrying out various measurements, such as the hormonal presence of cortisol in the hair follicles.

In parallel, Apple has been carrying out a joint project with the pharmaceutical company Biogen in relation to the early detection of cognitive decline that could prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s. In this program, 20,000 participants are studied, half of whom are at risk of developing cognitive impairment.

Apple would develop a function capable of alerting the user if any of the symptoms associated with the aforementioned deteriorating mental health conditions are detected, in order to be able to seek medical attention as soon as possible and favor early diagnosis.

