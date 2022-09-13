- Advertisement -

iPhones will allow you to uninstall security patches, why?

One of the new features included in the iOS 16 operating system for iPhone It is the one that allows you to uninstall a security patch that Apple has released and the user has downloaded. This may seem like something that doesn’t make much sense, but the truth is that the Cupertino company is completely right in offering this possibility. We tell you the reason.

To achieve this, the North American firm has included a new function in its operating system called Rapid Security Response. This, part of allowing the installation of security patches easily and quickly (it may not be necessary to restart the iPhone for everything to be effective), offers the ability to remove an installed patch simply and without danger to the terminal.

This, which may seem like a contradiction, because it will not be usual to have to carry out this process, is not so much if one takes into account the implications that exist from time to time when using a extra security in Apple terminals -be it a phone or a tablet-.

When might it be necessary to do this on iPhones?

Well, if a malfunction of a security patch is detected, since it does not solve what it has been released for or causes the terminal to not run as usual, instead of having to wait for Apple to release a correction, the user will have the possibility quickly and safely to eliminate what is failing. Therefore, it is one more filter that is added to the equipment to correct problems in the event that they occur. And, this is always positive and speaks highly of the support work that Apple offers that heals a wound before it occurs.

pixabay

A very simple process to perform

This is another of the great virtues of Rapid Security Response. With an excellent installation process that is not annoying for the user, the one to remove security patches is really easy to execute. Simply by accessing the iPhone Settings and entering the General section, you will have to do the following: tap on the iOS version and then a button on the screen that allows you to remove the security patch. The truth is that everything sounds really good and it is one of those additions that shows how well Apple knows how to do things if it puts its mind to it.

An important detail is that the company also Allows you to disable the Rapid Security Response feature on iPhones. And this can be useful in the event that the terminal is used by the youngest members of the household or the elderly. Thus, once the new security patch is installed, by doing this in the Automatic updates section of Settings, you will be sure that the new layer of protection is not removed.

