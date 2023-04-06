5G News
iPhones are being replaced faster than other Apple devices, study finds

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Your smartphone is surely one of your most important possessions, and that’s exactly what an Apple product survey has just confirmed. The iPhone is well ahead of the rankings.

steve jobs iphone
Credits: Wikimedia Commons

According to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, iPhones seem to be the Apple device users find it hardest to live without. Indeed, after having questioned the customers of Apple, the organization noticed that the smartphones of Apple occupy a more important place than other devices of the company, which is ultimately not a big surprise.

According to the results of the investigation, in the event of loss or theft, over 80% of respondents said they would replace an iPhone immediately or within dayswhile other Apple devices will take longer to replace.

The iPhone is the most important device for Apple fans

If necessary, whether after a theft or a violent fall, owners of Apple products will replace or repair their iPhone more quickly than their other devices. Whether for Macs or iPads, around 60% of owners said they would repair or replace them the same day or within days. nearly 20% less than iPhones.

The loss of an iPhone is therefore obviously a more serious problem than other devices, since only 6% of those questioned declare that they will wait almost a month, or even never replace it. For iPads, nearly 20% of participants say they will not be in a hurry to replace or repair their tablet, and 14% for Macs.

Obviously, these figures are not really a surprise, since phones are often essential objects for many people, and it is much more complicated to do without a smartphone than a tablet. Moreover, young people are more and more loyal to the iPhone, even if it means losing interest in the brand’s other products, as revealed by another survey by Piper Sandler.

