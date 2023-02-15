iPhones and iPads with browsers without WebKit: Mozilla always thinks about it

The coming into force of the Digital Markets Act will represent a major turning point for the mobile worldsince it will require the big tech giants such as Google and Apple – but not only – to broaden their ecosystemsin order to abandon its role of gatekeeper and therefore to guarantee greater competition and freedom of choice for the user on the respective platforms. Apple is certainly among the companies most affected by this crackdown, as the Cupertino company usually exercises strict control over many hardware and software aspects of its products, such as the rendering engine used by browsers that can be installed on iOS and iPadOS. With the advent of DMA this scenario is destined to change, as it is also Apple will be forced to allow alternatives to WebKit on its operating systems and the question was also at the center of a broader discussion carried out by Mozilla CEO Mitchell Bakerinterviewed on the podcast Decoders Of The Verge (link to episode in source). During the episode, other topical issues were also discussed – such as the role of AI in the eternal struggle of browsers – but in this article we mainly focus on the issue related to the future of Firefox for iOS and iPadOS.

For the uninitiated, Apple’s mobile operating systems exclusively allow running WebKit as the sole rendering enginewhich is why alternative browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge and so on, are nothing more than alternate versions of Safarisince they can’t take advantage of the native rendering engines that underlie their so different browsing experience. This means that, when Apple is forced to take a step back on the issue, the doors will open to many real alternatives that could profoundly change the web user experience on iOS and iPadOS and it seems that Mozilla is always ready to make its move when this happens. Asked explicitly about the matter, Baker confirmed that the company is constantly looking at the scenario in which it will be able to offer the product you want also on iOS/iPadOS, however it also nipped another even more specific question in the bud, namely whether or not Mozilla has developed a version of Firefox for iOS that doesn’t use WebKit. In this case the answer was the classic one you’ll see when we’re ready to talk about it, a phrase that usually indicates that the product in question is actually being processed, but which in fact does not represent a confirmation at all.

Baker also pointed out how WebKit constraint is not the only problem in the mobile browser scenario, but there are other aspects that must be considered, especially by the regulations that aim to open the market. In this case the attack is also directed at Android and affects the ways that the various operating systems have to force the user’s choice towards another browser, even when you have set a default other than Safari/Chrome (related to iOS/Android). Indeed, often there are several instances of the operating system in which the user’s choice is overridden and a certain link is opened by a browser other than the default one, something that almost never happens on the desktop. Another interesting aspect of the interview concerns the fact that, according to Mozilla studiesmobile browser usage habits aren’t as ingrained as they are on Windows, Linux, and macOS, given that users seem to have a greater propensity for change, or at least a wider willingness to try new things. On the other hand, mobile platforms invite us to overcome this static starting precisely from the existence of application stores that push users to always download new ones, which is why it is more likely that a mobile user will try a browser other than the default one.

