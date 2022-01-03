IPhones and iPads will be able to charge their accessories through the screens

Imminent novelty for Apple devices, iPhones and iPads. According to the American media, a patent has been registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and that, according to first glance, could allow these devices to charge accessories through the display glass. And yes, you read that right; through the device’s own glass, which is a revolution in wireless charging.

It’s just a patent for the moment

Every patent shows a series of plans of the idea to be developed, and this one, in particular, works through wireless charging, but on the mobile screen itself. While a section of it works, the other remains also usable. It is not known, at the moment, if the charging area of ​​the screen will show something while those accessories are charging. At the moment, everything is very green as it is simply a patent.

What could be loaded with this new technology under the screen?

The accessories must also be compatible with this type of wireless charging. Specifically, it would be called “Through-Display Wireless Charging” Y It could only support accessory charging only and not other wireless charging As with other mobiles, it also allows mobile-to-mobile charging. In this particular case, with Apple we could charge the AirPods headphones, or the Apple Watch smartwatch through its screens, which would form a perfect ecosystem.

Another object that we could carry with this new feature could be the Apple Pencil. For example, after a long working session with the pencil, if we place it on the screen, it will load automatically, which is a significant time saving, since with just a few minutes leaving it on the screen, it would be possible to continue with the work that we leave halfway. Currently you can charge that Apple Pencil wirelessly only by attaching it to the side, but this new technology would be even more useful than what is now wireless charging.

Nothing official at the moment

As we said before, it is only a registered patent, so it can take several years until it is carried out and officially reaches the market. Neither Apple has commented on the matter nor has it officially announced anything, so it only remains to wait for this technology to reach the market.

