iPhone: young people are still addicted to it, but they are losing interest in Apple Glass

The biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler among young Americans reveals that while they are loyal to the iPhone, they do not have an unconditional attachment to the brand’s other products.

According to an annual survey conducted by the Piper Sandler Institute, 87% of American teenagers say they own an Apple smartphone. And in 2024, the same question is likely to get the same answer, since 88% of them think that their next phone will be an Apple branded device as well. The Cupertino firm therefore seems immovable, and its first place on the podium is assured for the years to come. That’s for smartphones, because with regard to the other gadgets, the observation is more nuanced.

Apple is the world leader in smartwatches, and that translates to young Americans too. More than a third of them (35% exactly) own an Apple Watch, a figure up 4 points compared to 2022. That said, only 15% of these teenagers say they want to equip themselves with a connected watch of the brand in the next six months. The influence of the company on American youth is therefore not as strong in the field of connected objects.

Young Americans are addicted to the iPhone, but are not interested in Apple’s VR products

Tim Cook still has some progress to make in the area of ​​services. While Apple Pay is undeniably popular with young and old, Apple Cash and Apple Music are far from achieving the expected success. In the land of Uncle Sam, the payment application between individuals and the music on demand platform are overtaken by Venmo from PayPal and Spotify, respectively.

At a time when Apple is preparing to launch Apple Glass and an AR/VR headset with great fanfare, the results of Piper Sandler’s survey have cause for concern for company officials. In fact, only 29% of respondents said they owned a VR headset. If half of them say they use it every week, only 4% wear it every day. The very bad news comes from the fact that 52% of teenagers have no intention of getting one or are, at best, uncertain.

Source : Piper Sandler