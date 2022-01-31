iPhone X USB-C, this time the auction is a flop: the first raincoat sold for $ 3000

Probably the “father” of this iPhone X with USB-C input instead of Lightning he was sure that his creation would close the auction at $ 100,000, or that at least it would yield a figure close to $ 86,000 of the previous one. And instead the eBay counter stopped at “just” $ 3,000, not one more.

After all, the conditions for breaking the November record were all there. The Austrian enthusiast had created an iPhone X not only with a USB-C input instead of Apple’s Lightning but also waterproof, the first ever. But the demand was obviously lower, and even by a lot. The father of the unique piece was generous with details in the listing, to which he attached the video below and a fairly detailed description.