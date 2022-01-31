iPhone X USB-C, this time the auction is a flop: the first raincoat sold for $ 3000

Probably the “father” of this iPhone X with USB-C input instead of Lightning he was sure that his creation would close the auction at $ 100,000, or that at least it would yield a figure close to $ 86,000 of the previous one. And instead the eBay counter stopped at “just” $ 3,000, not one more.
After all, the conditions for breaking the November record were all there. The Austrian enthusiast had created an iPhone X not only with a USB-C input instead of Apple’s Lightning but also waterproof, the first ever. But the demand was obviously lower, and even by a lot. The father of the unique piece was generous with details in the listing, to which he attached the video below and a fairly detailed description.
In the video he illustrates how he arrived at the final product and shows the waterproofing test (IPX7, he says, same level of protection as any other iPhone X). But he warns: “the water resistance only serves to clean the smartphone regularly”. In the description of the auction it is also specified how theUSB-C input of his iPhone X is not bidirectional like everyone else but unidirectional: it allows you to transfer data from the phone to the computer but not the reverse procedure.
And there are other recommendations: “I guarantee the charging and data transfer functionality only with the supplied cable and charger, and I do not recommend using high-power chargers because the USB-C – Lightning chip does not support fast charging“, but the battery is new. The result is just one offer, from 3,000 dollars in fact. Could it have been these limitations that caused the first iPhone X with waterproof USB-C to “flop”?
