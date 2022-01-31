Search here...
Tech GiantsApple

iPhone X USB-C, this time the auction is a flop: the first raincoat sold for $ 3000

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Probably the “father” of this iPhone X with USB-C input instead of Lightning he was sure that his creation would close the auction at $ 100,000, or that at least it would yield a figure close to $ 86,000 of the previous one. And instead the eBay counter stopped at “just” $ 3,000, not one more.

After all, the conditions for breaking the November record were all there. The Austrian enthusiast had created an iPhone X not only with a USB-C input instead of Apple’s Lightning but also waterproof, the first ever. But the demand was obviously lower, and even by a lot. The father of the unique piece was generous with details in the listing, to which he attached the video below and a fairly detailed description.

Read:

YouTube will activate Picture-in-Picture mode for all iOS users

In the video he illustrates how he arrived at the final product and shows the waterproofing test (IPX7, he says, same level of protection as any other iPhone X). But he warns: “the water resistance only serves to clean the smartphone regularly”. In the description of the auction it is also specified how theUSB-C input of his iPhone X is not bidirectional like everyone else but unidirectional: it allows you to transfer data from the phone to the computer but not the reverse procedure.


And there are other recommendations: “I guarantee the charging and data transfer functionality only with the supplied cable and charger, and I do not recommend using high-power chargers because the USB-C – Lightning chip does not support fast charging, but the battery is new. The result is just one offer, from 3,000 dollars in fact. Could it have been these limitations that caused the first iPhone X with waterproof USB-C to “flop”?

  • Apple iPhone X is available online from Senso to 307 euros.

Apple iPhone X is available on to 547 euros.

(updated January 31, 2022, 2:07 pm)
Previous articleApple finally releases a fix for Apple Watch charging issues
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

iPhone X USB-C, this time the auction is a flop: the first raincoat sold for $ 3000

Probably the "father" of this iPhone X with USB-C input instead of Lightning he was sure that his...
Smart Gadgets

Apple finally releases a fix for Apple Watch charging issues

A few weeks ago we told you that the Apple Watch was experiencing significant problems when charging,...
Tech News

WhatsApp would love to have an iPad version but it doesn’t arrive, what happens?

When the information began about the possibility of using WhatsApp on several devices, everyone looked askance at...
Apps

How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.