iPhone will turn into a POS: goodbye to external receivers

The world of contactless and digital payments It has literally exploded over the past few years and more and more financial service providers have developed technologies that enable it transform your smartphone in a real POSthanks to the use of a external receiver that carries out the reading of the payment cards.

However, it seems that this scenario could soon be upset, at least at Apple, according to a recent Bloomberg report. In fact, it appears that the Cupertino house is reportedly about to launch a new feature that will allow its iPhones to receive any type of contactless payment without the need for additional hardware. At the moment iPhones can make these types of payments through Apple Pay, while in the future they will also be able to take advantage of the NFC chip also for the reverse procedure.

This possibility has been in the air for a few years now, more precisely since Apple completed the acquisition of Mobeewave, a company specializing in this field. According to Bloomberg, iPhones will receive an update that will enable this feature in the coming monthsbut at the moment it is not clear if this will be part of the Apple Pay service or if it will rely on other partners, just as we do not know if the technology will also be open to other services already available on iOS which, however, currently use external hardware.