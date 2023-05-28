iPhone users report reduced battery life after updating to iOS 16.5

In recent days, several iPhone users are reporting a reduction in the battery life capacity of their devices after the arrival of the update to iOS 16.5, which was officially released for the apple some weeks ago.
As per the reports, some users have even claimed that the battery life of their devices has been cut in half, while others have said that their devices now only last a few hours on a single charge.
We’d like to take a closer look into this with you. Meet us in DM and let us know how long ago you updated and we’ll continue troubleshooting from there. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT
— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) May 26, 2023
According to information from the Gizchina website, Apple has acknowledged the problem and said it is investigating the cause. Meanwhile, the company offered some tips for users who are experiencing battery issues with iOS 16.5.
Apple has suggested that users restart their iPhones, update apps and disable features they don’t use. Apple also asked to contact company support if this battery issue continues on devices.
It is still unclear what is causing the low battery life on iOS 16.5. However, there are some possible explanations like the amount of background processes, the addition of new features and also some bug.
It is worth mentioning that, in recent days, users who are testing iOS 16.6 have also reported problems with Apple’s own accessories after installing the update beta. The company must be working on fixes for all these glitches.
And you, did you notice anything different in your battery life after iOS 16.5? Let us know in the comments down below!