iPhone users report reduced battery life after updating to iOS 16.5

- Advertisement -

In recent days, several iPhone users are reporting a reduction in the battery life capacity of their devices after the arrival of the update to iOS 16.5, which was officially released for the apple some weeks ago. As per the reports, some users have even claimed that the battery life of their devices has been cut in half, while others have said that their devices now only last a few hours on a single charge.

We’d like to take a closer look into this with you. Meet us in DM and let us know how long ago you updated and we’ll continue troubleshooting from there. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) May 26, 2023

According to information from the Gizchina website, Apple has acknowledged the problem and said it is investigating the cause. Meanwhile, the company offered some tips for users who are experiencing battery issues with iOS 16.5. - Advertisement - WhatsApp more secure than iMessage declares Zuckerberg Apple has suggested that users restart their iPhones, update apps and disable features they don’t use. Apple also asked to contact company support if this battery issue continues on devices.



