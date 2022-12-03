iPhone Users Can Share Digital Car Key With Android Phones

In 2020, Apple launched a new feature for iPhones, allowing users to register digital keys to unlock technology-compatible vehicles using the company’s cell phone or smart watch. This novelty is available for some models sold by the automakers BMW, Kia and Genesis.

According to information, the Cupertino giant is working in partnership with Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to develop a protocol that enables the integration of digital keys on a multiplatform basis. This Friday (2), the company announced that users can share their credentials for Pixel devices through Wallet.