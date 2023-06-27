iPhone turning off by itself? See how to resolve the issue quickly

- Advertisement -

published

We know that iOS is a very optimized system and that it has a great reputation in the market, but the iPhone also often crashes and has errors. In some cases, the user gets stuck on the screen with the apple logo and soon despairs, since iOS is more complex than Android when it comes to repair. Therefore, thinking of putting an end to the nightmare of those who have seen their iPhone freeze permanently or are even facing other problems, Tenorshare presents its most complete tool to solve once and for all the iPhone turning off by itself in 2023. - Advertisement - Ever tired of seeing your iPhone heating up? Locking? Or with other annoying problems that interfere with your user experience? Then get to know more about Tenorshare ReiBoot.

Resolve by Tenorshare Reiboot

Do you have an iPhone turning off by itself? Have you tried everything and failed to resolve? So don’t worry as Tenorshare ReiBoot tool can give you an ultimate solution to the problem. OnePlus may launch new Buds Pro 2 headphones and mechanical keyboard with RGB in February Generally, the main cause of this type of bug can be an update failure, malware attack, hardware problem or even an unstable driver. That is, subjects that you probably don’t dominate. Therefore, with Tenorshare ReiBoot you don’t need to have technical knowledge. Just follow the instructions and in a few minutes you’ll be able to have your iPhone working again. - Advertisement - The first step is to download and install the tool on your computer. After that, just open the software and connect the iPhone to your PC using a USB cable. On the main screen of Tenorshare ReiBoot, you will have 3 options. Click “Repair Operating System”.





On the new screen that appears, click on “Deep Recovery”. Then click on “Start Repair”. - Advertisement -





The Software will ask you to download the latest firmware version compatible with your iPhone model, just click “Download / Download” for the download to start. This process may take a few minutes, it all depends on your internet speed.





Once the firmware download is completed, click on “Repairing Now” and Tenorshare ReiBoot will start the process of repairing your iPhone and fix all the errors presented on the device. Finally, just wait for the process to complete. Keep your iPhone connected to the computer until the iOS repair process is completed. After the software reports that everything is OK, your iPhone will reboot and you can disconnect your iPhone from the computer and go back to using it normally.

Still having trouble? Did you find the process complex? How about watching the video step by step? So just press play below and check how easy this tool is to use.

Do the hard reset





Want to try to resolve the bug using only the iPhone? So a possible solution could be forced reboot. It doesn’t solve 100% of device problems, but it might work in this case. Longer service life: Microsoft will replace cloud hardware less frequently in the future Also, it does not erase any data from iPhone. That is, after completion you can go back to using it normally. Force restart on iPhone 6s / iPhone 6s Plus or earlier: Press the side button (on/off) and the “Home” button at the same time and keep them pressed. Release the buttons when the Apple logo appears.

Force restart on iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the side (power) and “Volume Down” buttons. Release when the Apple logo appears.

Force restart on iPhone 8/8 Plus/X/Xs/Xs Max or later versions: First press and quickly release the “Volume Up” button Now press and quickly release the “Volume Down” button Now press and hold the side (power) button until the Apple logo appears.



Reset your iPhone to factory settings





Another option, which can cause you to end up losing your data, is to reset your iPhone to factory settings. But before that, make sure you have a backup of your files saved on iCloud. To perform the task, just follow the steps: On iPhone, click on “Settings”, then look for the “General” tab and click on it.

Now within the “General” tab, look for and click on “Transfer or Reset iPhone”, then click on “Erase Contents and Settings” and confirm that you want to delete.

Conclusion

As much as you can try to solve the problem of turning off the iPhone by itself using the device itself, there are times that these methods do not solve it. So, the only option is to use professional software capable of solving not only this but 150+ other iOS bugs. Tenorshare ReiBoot is iOS bug fixing software. Tenorshare ReiBoot allows you to enter and exit recovery mode with just one click, and it also repairs your iPhone by installing the latest iOS version compatible with your device. It is still capable of downgrading the system, resetting settings and is also compatible with all iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch models, in addition to iOS 17. That is, a super complete option that can be used for free . More information you can find on the Tenorshare ReiBoot page. published