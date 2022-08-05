iPhone: trick to limit the time spent in applications

apps on . (photo: ActualApp)

The iPhone It has become a very useful tool for everyday life, but it can also become the most distracting. For this reason, seeking methods that help reduce screen time. Luckily, there is a function provided by Manzana for control how much time is on each app or talking to certain contacts on social networks, among other uses.

To follow these steps you must have an iPhone with operating system iOS 13 or later because from that version Apple first introduced the feature Screen time. With this you have all the tools to control and manage the time you spend on the iPhone or iPad.

This is how you can limit the time in apps from an iPhone

This procedure works for both iPhone and iPad. So not only can you limit the time you spend in the cell phone but also in other devices Manzana. Just follow the steps below:

1. Enter the app Settings on the iPhone.

2. Scroll through the menu until you find the section Screen time.

3. This is where you will find yourself Limits for apps.

4. Tap on add limit to start the procedure.

applications.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Limit apps on iPhone. (photo: iPhone/Jose Arana) applications.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

are now chosen the applications to which you want to limit the time of use. immediately, andhe iPhone system organizes everything by category. Applications like Instagram, TikTok or Facebook They will naturally be on social networks.

5. When they are selected, touch the button Following in the upper right corner. Specify how much maximum time can be spent on each application.

To avoid mental health problems, the National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health of the United States he has certain that less than two hours a day is the most ideal.

6. When everything is ready, touch the button Add in the upper right corner.

7. In case you want to remove this setting, just slide the limit to the left. You will see a red button Remove. You can continue to slide the option until it is removed, or simply tap on the button.

Limit apps on iPhone. (photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

Other tools available in Screen Time

The Screen Time section offers many other features. Of course, it’s about maintaining the way you use the device.

– Time off

This option will allow disable unnecessary functions of the device. While this is enabled, you will only be able to use phone calls and the applications that have been selected.

Everything else will remain out of range until the set time expires or until it is manually disabled.

Limit apps on iPhone. (photo: iPhone/Jose Arana)

– Communication limits

This feature provides the same functionality as Limits for apps. However, instead of limiting the time you use the app You can limit the time you talk with certain contacts.

This way, you can avoid the distraction of talking to many people at once.

– Share across devices

By activating this switch, all settings made in Screen Time will be synced to other devices associated with the Apple ID.

In this way you will not have to configure the preferences in each option separately.