HomeMobileAndroidiPhone: transferring data to Android 12 becomes child's play

iPhone: transferring data to Android 12 becomes child’s play

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
iphone transferring data to android 12 becomes childs play.jpg
iphone transferring data to android 12 becomes childs play.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google seems to really want iPhone users to switch from Apple to Android phones, and has therefore updated its iOS app “Switch to Android”. It now supports all Android 12 devices, whereas previously it only worked with Pixels.

Switch to Android
Credit: Google

The “Switch to Android” app that Google has been working on for several months now has received a major update that should make it easier for iPhone users to transfer their data to any smartphone with Android 12.

Indeed, the free iOS app that was launched a few weeks ago was so far only compatible with Pixel smartphones, but a new update now makes it compatible with all smartphones running the latest operating system from Google. For iPhone users who are considering switching to Android, the possibility of a smoother migration to Android is now available.

[mb_related_posts1]

How does the Switch to Android app work on iOS?

As before, the application is designed to transfer data from iPhone to your new Android phone. The process shouldn’t be difficult and almost all the best apps you love on the iPhone will also be available on Android, but it should be noted that many games on iOS are unfortunately not available on the Google Play Store.

Simply connect your iPhone to your new Android smartphone with a Lightning cable or use the Switch to Android wireless option. The app will then ask you to connect the Android device you are migrating to by using the camera to scan a QR code. If not available, there is also an option to connect directly to a device using a WiFi Direct network name and password.

The funniest messages to congratulate Christmas 2021 by WhatsApp

Either way, the app downloads just about any information it can find on your iPhone. This includes contacts, calendar events, photos, videos or even your data stored on iCloud. The app also helps you by giving you tips to acclimate to the new operating system, and shows you how to deactivate iMessage before switching ecosystems, since iMessage is not available on Android.

Source : Google

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Premieres coming to Prime Video in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The premieres that Amazon's streaming video platform has planned for the month of July...
Mobile

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have a 1-inch sensor

Xiaomi will present the 12S series on July 4, and today has confirmed the...
Entertainment

Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus + in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you are one of those who have access to the television service Movistar...
Entertainment

Premieres arriving at Filmin in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The platform filmin which is different from the rest of the important ones in...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...
Ireland

Dermot Kennedy ‘curses’ Dublin Airport after flight cancelled

Singer Dermot Kennedy revealed his annoyance after his flights got cancelled and delayed at...

© 2021 voonze.com.