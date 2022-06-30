iPhone: transferring data to Android 12 becomes child’s play

Google seems to really want iPhone users to switch from Apple to Android phones, and has therefore updated its iOS app “Switch to Android”. It now supports all Android 12 devices, whereas previously it only worked with Pixels.

The “Switch to Android” app that Google has been working on for several months now has received a major update that should make it easier for iPhone users to transfer their data to any smartphone with Android 12.

Indeed, the free iOS app that was launched a few weeks ago was so far only compatible with Pixel smartphones, but a new update now makes it compatible with all smartphones running the latest operating system from Google. For iPhone users who are considering switching to Android, the possibility of a smoother migration to Android is now available.

How does the Switch to Android app work on iOS?

As before, the application is designed to transfer data from iPhone to your new Android phone. The process shouldn’t be difficult and almost all the best apps you love on the iPhone will also be available on Android, but it should be noted that many games on iOS are unfortunately not available on the Google Play Store.

Simply connect your iPhone to your new Android smartphone with a Lightning cable or use the Switch to Android wireless option. The app will then ask you to connect the Android device you are migrating to by using the camera to scan a QR code. If not available, there is also an option to connect directly to a device using a WiFi Direct network name and password.

Either way, the app downloads just about any information it can find on your iPhone. This includes contacts, calendar events, photos, videos or even your data stored on iCloud. The app also helps you by giving you tips to acclimate to the new operating system, and shows you how to deactivate iMessage before switching ecosystems, since iMessage is not available on Android.

Source : Google