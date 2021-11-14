IPhone thieves have found a new way to unlock stolen devices

If your iPhone is lost or stolen, Apple allows users to lock it. This means that the thief will not be able to access your phone or factory reset it unless they have access to your Apple ID data.

Unfortunately, thieves seem to have gotten smarter and they have found new ways to trick users into unlocking their devices.

India Today tells the story of someone who had lost their iPhone 12. He used “Find” to locate the device and, since it appeared offline, he blocked it by setting it to “Lost Mode ».

In this mode, the phone is fully locked, but it can reveal its position on a map to the owner and a personalized message can be displayed on the device screen. For example, you can indicate that you lost your device and a phone number for the person who finds it to contact you.

After a few days, he assumed all was lost until received an SMS stating that the phone had been found and that they had to click on a link to show its location.

The link itself sounds suspicious to anyone who knows how phishing scams work, but since it contained words like “iCloud” and “FindMy,” it almost seemed legitimate.

He quickly clicked on the link, and the location showed an area around the Safdurjung area, but it asked you to log in to my iCloud immediately after showing the location. In a panic, he entered his Apple ID and password, but was shown the same map over and over again.

Just a minute after entering his details, he received an email notification saying that his Apple ID had been accessed from a Windows desktop.

Realizing it was a hoax, he tried to change his password, but by then it was too late. The iPhone had been removed from the associated Apple ID account and “Find” was disabled.

As for how they found out his phone number, apparently they pulled the SIM out of the phone before I locked it, inserted it into another mobile, and called themselves – we assume the SIM had the PIN disabled. Then they waited a couple of days for the user to get a new SIM with the same number from their telephone operator.



