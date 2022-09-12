iPhone subscription later this year: Apple is working on it, according to Gurman

The presentation event of the new 14 brought with it several innovations, but not one of those anticipated by rumors and then disappeared into thin air: the announcement of the subscription plan dedicated to iPhone.

There was no mention of this at the event, however it appears that is still working on the project and that it could be announced later this year, Mark reported in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter. .

- Advertisement -

to the insider, in fact, Apple is actively testing the service and it seems that the monthly cost (yet to be defined) will not be similar to that currently used in the 24-month plans that allow you to replace the smartphone after 12 months. At present, in fact, these subscriptions all they do is divide the list price of the smartphone by 24 monthsso they don’t differ much from a normal loan.