iPhone stronger than the crisis: high demand and the supply chain holds up

According to the report by analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush, Apple is holding up the brunt of this tough time for the market better than expected. In particular, demand for iPhones remains stronge, and even higher than the Cupertino forecast. But most of all the supply chain is facing this critical period showing a “surprising resistance“. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Since the beginning of the pandemic, the semiconductor crisis has generated important problems at various heights of the market: the international crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has therefore entered an already compromised background, and has only made things worse. Apple in recent years has been one of the companies that has best dealt with these difficulties, and it seems that things have not changed.

Currently the situation has become very volatile again in China, with the government’s harsh “zero COVID” pandemic control policies leading to drastic decisions such as the suspension of some factories, or limited operations, or yet a profound reconfiguration of work to keep employees in “closed-circuit” environments in order to prevent and possibly quickly stop the spread of the disease. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach According to the report, despite such a difficult scenario, the news coming from the iPhone supply chain is comforting, with the line that is serving the negative period but also holding up better than expected.

ROSE PERSPECTIVES WITH IPHONE 14 AND GROWING SERVICES

No roses and flowers, mind you: if anything, it is a question of limiting the damage. In fact, the value of Apple shares has fallen by 24.5% since the beginning of the year. But according to analyst Ives, Apple remains a safe investment on all fronts, including services, which should represent 80 billion in revenue this year and then rise to over 100 billion in 2023. Read more Netflix holds its ground against new challengers Apple and Disney As for the hardware, however, not only according to Ives the most critical moment for the market should begin to resolve itself from June onwards, but the new iPhone 14, which will be released in the autumn, are already on the horizon. And with almost a quarter of the iPhones in circulation that have not been updated by users for about 3 and a half years, there are the conditions for a particularly profitable generation: especially if you combine this figure with the charm of a renewed design for the first time. in a really significant way at least as regards iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, where the infamous notch should leave room for two holes.