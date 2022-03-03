Tech GiantsApple

iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone Face ID without replacing the whole device. This will allow the Apple to offer the user less expensive interventions and at the same time to carry out more environmentally friendly repairs, one of the values ​​on which the Apple is pushing the most in the last period. The news is not official: it reports it MacRumors citing a memo sent by Apple to its Apple Store employees and authorized third party repairers.

Unfortunately at the moment we do not yet have a precise price list: in fact the note says that the cost of the intervention will vary according to the specific model of the device, location and supplier of the repair. It is not perfectly clear when Apple and repairers will be able to start carrying out these types of interventions, but it seems more or less “immediately”; and almost all over the world, Italy includedwith most of the exceptions concentrated in Latin America.

Read:

Apple: iPhone and iPad apps arrive on the Mac App Store; ARM programs

An interesting detail is that these new repairs are only available from iPhone XS onwards; the iPhone X, from which the whole Face ID revolution started, is instead excluded. Unfortunately we don’t have any additional details as to why. According to what emerged from the rumors a few days ago, Apple will naturally reserve the right to decide if it is possible to proceed with the repair or if it is more appropriate to completely replace the smartphone.

In the last period, Apple has begun to pay attention to the debate around the repair of electronic devices, a field in which in the past it has made rather controversial, not to say unpopular choices, and in which it has very often been harshly criticized. A few months ago it announced one of the most important changes of direction in the entire sector, with the Self Service Repair initiative which allows even the most enterprising individuals to access manuals, tools and spare parts to proceed in total autonomy.

Previous articleApple: confirmed the first keynote of 2022
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone...
iphone

Apple: confirmed the first keynote of 2022

A few weeks ago we expected an Apple keynote for March and even we ventured, a few days...
Android

Netflix’s new acquisition to strengthen its mobile gaming section

Netflix strengthens its position in the mobile gaming segment with the acquisition of Next Games, a company based...
Apps

This is Dadditude, a social network for parents

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.