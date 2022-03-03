iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone Face ID without replacing the whole device. This will allow the Apple to offer the user less expensive interventions and at the same time to carry out more environmentally friendly repairs, one of the values on which the Apple is pushing the most in the last period. The news is not official: it reports it MacRumors citing a memo sent by Apple to its Apple Store employees and authorized third party repairers.
Unfortunately at the moment we do not yet have a precise price list: in fact the note says that the cost of the intervention will vary according to the specific model of the device, location and supplier of the repair. It is not perfectly clear when Apple and repairers will be able to start carrying out these types of interventions, but it seems more or less “immediately”; and almost all over the world, Italy includedwith most of the exceptions concentrated in Latin America.
An interesting detail is that these new repairs are only available from iPhone XS onwards; the iPhone X, from which the whole Face ID revolution started, is instead excluded. Unfortunately we don’t have any additional details as to why. According to what emerged from the rumors a few days ago, Apple will naturally reserve the right to decide if it is possible to proceed with the repair or if it is more appropriate to completely replace the smartphone.
In the last period, Apple has begun to pay attention to the debate around the repair of electronic devices, a field in which in the past it has made rather controversial, not to say unpopular choices, and in which it has very often been harshly criticized. A few months ago it announced one of the most important changes of direction in the entire sector, with the Self Service Repair initiative which allows even the most enterprising individuals to access manuals, tools and spare parts to proceed in total autonomy.
