iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone Face ID without replacing the whole device. This will allow the Apple to offer the user less expensive interventions and at the same time to carry out more environmentally friendly repairs, one of the values ​​on which the Apple is pushing the most in the last period. The news is not official: it reports it MacRumors citing a memo sent by Apple to its Apple Store employees and authorized third party repairers.

Unfortunately at the moment we do not yet have a precise price list: in fact the note says that the cost of the intervention will vary according to the specific model of the device, location and supplier of the repair. It is not perfectly clear when Apple and repairers will be able to start carrying out these types of interventions, but it seems more or less “immediately”; and almost all over the world, Italy includedwith most of the exceptions concentrated in Latin America.