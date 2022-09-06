iPhone, shock decision in Brazil: sales stopped until charger returns to series

The ian Ministry of Justice has sanctioned Apple for the equivalent of over $ 2 million due to the lack of a charger from the s equipment. Bruscolini for a company that invoices between 80 and 120 billion dollars every three months, if only the fine is added to a measure that will force more than a few reflections: not another iPhone will sell more in Brazil until the charger gets its place again inside the package. Currently, the range of Apple smartphones is composed, in Italy as in Brazil, by the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2022), and since they all come with the quick user guide and the USB-Lightning cable, Apple in Brasilia and its surroundings it will not be able to sell any iPhones, at least until a power supply unit returns. The sanctionlet the local newspaper know g1 which gave resonance to the of the Ministry, will be imposed if Apple does not immediately suspend of the models in question – and at the time of writing it doesn’t seem to have done so, judging by the local online Apple Store.

IN TWO YEARS APPLE NEVER COME TO BRAZIL, SAMSUNG YES

Samsungwhich in Europe has also removed the charger from the equipment of the top of the range, to avoid the legal problems that the Apple had already had in South America has included one with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, while Apple has never retraced its stepsdespite – in fact – in Brazil there was no good air. The controversial decision remove the charger from the iPhones equipment dates back to 2020when with the start of sales of the iPhone 12, Apple confirmed what the rumors widely anticipated in the previous months.

The stop to the bundle with the power supply (and the wired earphones, the EarPods) was motivated by a simple consideration but that caused much discussionthen (and the more than 500 comments on the article are proof of this) and in the months to come, when several competitors decided in turn to join Apple – perhaps after mocking it: after years of technological evolution and hundreds of millions of products sold with a charger, many of Apple’s high-spending customers by and large already owned oneso for most of the customers the supplied charger would have made up the number or would even end up in a drawer, unused.