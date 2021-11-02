iPhone SE: there will be a Plus version and the third generation will not arrive in 2022

It was in the middle of a pandemic, with the entire planet confined, when Apple suddenly released its new second-generation iPhone SE, a model that took the design of the old iPhone 8 from 2017 and injected them with all the power of the iPhone 11 that arrived in stores in September 2019. An experiment that, as always, landed to satisfy that need of users to carry a competent smartphone and without those boasts of Face ID or the front all-screen effect.

That second generation iPhone SE seemed to usher in a new era of less widely spaced releases, especially if we take into account that the original model hit the stores in March 2016: just four years that it was yet to be seen that they would be repeated, now that we are on the way to meet a third generation of this device.

Apple will keep the distance between models

Thus, the latest information about these third generation iPhone SE confirms that there will be no new models in March 2022 and that fans of this range will have to wait patiently for much more. How many? Well, everything seems to indicate that it will not be until the beginning of 2024 when we see the arrival of the next device, which would confirm that Apple welcomes renewing these phones every four years.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7 “LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7” – 6.1 “LCD is now pushed to 2024. https : //t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi

– Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

Of course, although we trust it long to have details of the new iPhone SE, there are already some leakers of the Apple ecosystem who venture to reveal what hardware they are going to install, and those same sources speak of LCD screens (the last one every time that those of Cupertino have already erased them from their current models) with a 4.7 inch size and no refresh at 120Hz. In the style of the old iPhone 8 from four years ago.

Now, and here comes one of the changes, there is already speculation about the possibility that the current iPhone SE They could have a Plus version that would have a screen between 5.7 and 6.1 inches and that, in this case, would go on sale in 2022. In addition to the updated processor that Apple wants to add at that time (maybe a Bionic A15?), these iPhone SE Plus would have 5G and they will maintain as a biometric blocking and unlocking method the Touch ID sensor within the now traditional circular Home button, which for years was the hallmark of the entire Apple iPhone range.

