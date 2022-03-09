iPhone SE, is it all about Touch ID?

iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2022 or simply iPhone SE, according to the official Apple nomenclature. Call it what you want, but it is always the same: that is the new entry-level from Cupertino, proposed with prices starting at 529 euros for the 64GB cut and up to 699 euros for the larger 256GB one. And the question arises: is it better to buy this, fresh from presentation, or is it preferable to focus on the previous model, on the iPhone 11 or maybe on the iPhone 12 mini? NOTE: in this “non-comparison” they are taken into consideration the previous iPhone SE model, iPhone 12 mini for the size of the display – it is the closest to the 4.7 inches of the SE range – and iPhone 11 – of which a mini variant is missing – especially for its street price. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M On the one hand, this is a legitimate confrontation, but on the other it hides several pitfalls: apart from some details (we will review them shortly) the two iPhone SEs are almost identical – outside they are – while iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 belong to a different market segmenthe is alone their age and the street price mean that they can be put (almost) on the same level as the SE range. More than a classic versus, therefore, let’s try to understand what can affect consumers’ decisions.

Apple iPhone SE 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm

4.7 inches – 1334×750 px

4.7 inches – 1334×750 px Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.4 mm

5.4 inches – 2340×1080 px Apple iPhone 11 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm

IPHONE SE: THE LAST TWO GENERATIONS

CONSIDERATIONS ON IPHONE 11 AND IPHONE 12 MINI

BECAUSE APPLE CONTINUES TO OFFER IPHONE SE IN THE CATALOG

CONCLUSIONS

IPHONE SE: THE LAST TWO GENERATIONS

Needless to go around it: iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 are the same in all respects. Outside, at least, because Apple has taken a conservative approach by opting for a design that follows that of the previous generation. What changes are a couple of aspects that we find under the body: the processor and support for networks: iPhone SE 2020: Apple A13 Bionic connectivity: 4G LTE (launch price: 499 euros)

iPhone SE: Apple A15 Bionic connectivity: 5G (launch price: 529 euros)



To these we add a detail concerning the materials: the 2022 version uses the same glass that we find on the iPhone 13. Everything else is the same, from the colors (PRODUCT) RED, Midnight and Galaxy to the camera (one) on the back, from 12MP, up to the front one from 7MP. There is undoubtedly a small improvement between the two generations in taking photos due to the work done by the A15 Bionic processor which allows access to the Smart HDR 4, Photo Styles and Deep Fusion functions. And it is once again thanks to the most recent chip – and to the work done in synergy with iOS – that autonomy has improved on the latest generation smartphone. At least, so says Apple (pending a real-life test). The battery seems to have remained the 1.821mAh one seen on SE 2020, but efficiency appears to have increased (despite the presence of the 5G energy eater) thanks to the optimization of consumption made by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor.

CONSIDERATIONS ON IPHONE 11 AND IPHONE 12 MINI

iPhone 12 Mini

We introduce two other Apple smartphones in the analysis, namely iPhone 11 and 12 Mini. As mentioned at the beginning, these are the two models that come closest, today , to iPhone SE 2022 as a price range. iPhone SE 2022 is in fact offered at 529 euros, iPhone 11 can be found on Amazon for 579 euros (on some online stores even a few tens of euros less), iPhone 12 Mini at 629 euros (same speech as iPhone 11 for other stores ). The one that comes closest in size to the new SE is the 12 Mini, but we can consider it the only parameter for a comparison. These are different devices, both in terms of hardware and aesthetics and for the type of users these smartphones are aimed at. iPhone SE 2022 excels only for the most recent processor (Apple A15 Bionic vs A13 Bionic of iPhone 11 – and SE 2020 – vs A14 Bionic of iPhone 12 Mini), but this is not enough to make it preferable to the other models taken in comparison. In short, both for the design and for the performance as a whole – just think of the photographic sector – a possible transition from the iPhone 11 (and even more so from the 12 Mini) to the iPhone SE 2022 would not find a logical reason. Moreover, a recent survey had revealed how the purchase of the new SE was contemplated by the already owners of the iPhone only to have a secondary smartphone in their pocket.

BECAUSE APPLE CONTINUES TO OFFER IPHONE SE IN THE CATALOG

So if the iPhone SE doesn’t win any 1-on-1 with the models that are closest to it – or even considering the latest processor under the body – why does Apple continue to offer it in the catalog? Wouldn’t it be enough to keep an older model by lowering the selling price so as to intercept a part of the demand that intends to enter the Cupertino ecosystem without spending more than a certain amount? The answer to this question can probably be summed up in two words: Touch ID. There is a user part that can’t do without it, and who has never gotten used to – or never wanted to get used to – to unlocking via facial recognition. And this even before the problems related to wearing the mask (with iOS 15.4 they should be solved even without wearing Apple Watch): it is simply a matter of habit, obviously difficult to change. The Touch ID sensor integrated in the Home button recognizes the rightful owner through his fingerprint, and can be used to unlock the smartphone or to make purchases. Just like Face ID, but following a different path.

CONCLUSIONS

It is therefore difficult, if not impossible, to compare the range of iPhone SE with other models such as the iPhone 11 and 12 Mini that we have considered in this non-comparison. While the price may be similar, it is the target customers to whom they are addressed are too different, as well as the destinations of use may be different. And the main element that characterizes them – differentiating them – is the presence – or not – of the Touch ID: it does not represent just a technical specification, but a way the iPhone is used every day. Those who cannot do without it are not looking at the improved camera or the more powerful processor. Simply go for the iPhone SE. Now with A15 Bionic, more battery life and 5G connectivity.

