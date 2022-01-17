iPhone SE, in 2023 a model with a 5.7-inch display could arrive

Ross Young he got a taste for it. The CEO of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products, after having said its about the possibility that only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will there still be a display with variable refresh rate, thus leaving the ProMotion technology an exclusive of the higher-end models, he also wanted to have his say about the new iPhone SE that Apple should announce in the spring and what will arrive in the coming years.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE + 5G and will have a 4.7 “LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7” or a 6.1 “display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7”. May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024.

Ross, in addition to confirming that he also thinks the new third-generation iPhone SE will be similar to the current one, with a 4.7-inch display, a faster A15 processor and 5G support (he called it iPhone SE + 5G), has hypothesized that the fourth generation could be announced before the provision, as early as next year.

This iPhone SE is expected to have a 5.7-inch display, larger than that of the iPhone 12/13 mini but similar to that of the iPhone XR. Ross does not give information on the technology of the panel used which could continue to be an LCD, a more sensible choice given that we are talking about a low-cost iPhone.

In short, also in the light of these statements, it would seem that the device we are talking about is very close to that hypothesized in the past few hours in the renderings shown by the leaker Kowalski, a sort of iPhone 8 with a full-screen display and notch.